Wisconsin abolitionist’s descendants want statue restored

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin abolitionist’s descendants are asking state officials to reinstall the man’s statue outside the state Capitol after protesters ripped it down last month.

Col. Hans Christian Heg’s statue has stood outside the Capitol since 1926. Demonstrators tore it down during a June 23 protest against police brutality and racism.

They said the statue sent a false message of equality that doesn’t exist in the state. Heg’s great-great-grandson, James Heg, said he is an inspiration to the entire family and tearing the statute down was a “gut punch.”

Another great-great grandson, Christopher Heg, called it a “dumb thing to do.”

