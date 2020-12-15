Wisconsin Capitol Christmas tree, put up by lawmakers, removed

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Christmas tree put up by two Republican lawmakers in the rotunda of Wisconsin’s Capitol has been removed because they did not have a permit and they refused to move it to an area where it could be displayed.
The lawmakers put the tree up on Dec. 1 after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said the typical towering holiday tree would not be displayed because the building is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The lawmakers’ much smaller tree was removed Tuesday after they didn’t meet a deadline to move it.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Light snow remains south of the immediate area Tuesday night and Wednesday
- Doctor shares COVID-19 vaccine risks for pregnant women and those with major allergies
- Terminating border-wall contracts would cost ‘billions,’ says CBP head, but US has options
- Machesney Park mayor ‘humbled’ by community response to annual Toy Drive
- How much free food has Rockford City First Church handed out during the pandemic? 1.2 million pounds
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!