Wisconsin county sheriff ‘does not condone’ actions of man seen wearing KKK robe, hood

CONOVER, Wis. (WFRV) – A northern Wisconsin sheriff’s department has issued a statement saying they don’t condone the actions of a man seen wearing a KKK robe and hood while walking his dog.

According to the release from the Vilas County Sheriff, “The KKK beliefs run contrary to Vilas County Law Enforcement’s mission, values, and beliefs.”

On Friday, June 12, the Sheriff’s Office says they received a call reporting the man walking his dog along a highway east of Conover. The man was reported as wearing a KKK shirt, drinking a beer, and waving at traffic at around 9 p.m.

Two additional calls reported the same thing. One caller reported a Facebook post of a photo of the man. Authorities say the man was identified as Charles Booth of Conover.

A Vilas County Sheriff deputy responded to the call and identified the man standing in his driveway. Authorities say rumors had been circulating that Booth was jumping in traffic and throwing items at cars – neither circumstance was reported to the deputy.

The Sheriff’s Office adds that they were not able to take enforcement action.

“The KKK is classified as a hate group by the Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center. We strongly discourage this type of actions in Vilas County. We will be vigilant and continue to monitor this man’s actions. Our patrol staff knows of this man and we frequently patrol this area of Vilas County,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

