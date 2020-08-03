Wisconsin governor endorses Joe Biden

FILE – In this June 17, 2020, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Darby, Pa. The coronavirus pandemic isn’t going away anytime soon, but campaigns are still forging ahead with in-person organizing. The pandemic upended elections this year, forcing campaigns to shift their organizing activities almost entirely online and compelling both parties to reconfigure their conventions. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

(WFRV) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers is endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden for president.

Gov. Evers released the following statement, saying:

“It has never been more important to have steady, experienced, and empathetic leadership in the White House. America is going through a tough time–unemployment is at its highest level since the Great Depression, coronavirus cases continue to rise in many parts of the country, and millions have fears of losing their healthcare. The challenges our country faces demand a president who not only understands the issues facing everyday Wisconsinites and Americans, but who will lead us with kindness, respect, and compassion. That leader is Joe Biden.

During the primary, Gov. Evers did not endorse a candidate.

“As president, Joe will unite our country to not only tackle this pandemic, but build back better than before. He knows that the ingenuity and hard work of Americans make up the greatest economic engine in the world, and he will lead us toward a recovery that tackles the systemic inequalities that have plagued our country for far too long. Joe will continue working to protect our access to quality, affordable healthcare. I always say what’s best for our kids is what’s best for our state–it’s what’s best for our country, too, and Joe knows that every single kid should be able to get the education they need to succeed. And from the farmers in La Farge to manufacturers in the Fox Valley, Joe will invest in our workforce to create millions of good-paying union jobs while fighting for all workers across our state and country.

“Even during these immensely challenging times, we know there’s more that unites us than divides us–the problems we face can only be solved by all of us, together. I know Joe is the kind of leader who will bring us together rather than finding reasons to tear us apart. He will be a phenomenal president, and I will do everything I can do to help elect him.”

Biden recently reaffirmed his intention to attend the scaled-back Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee to accept the party’s nomination.

“In contrast with Donald Trump and what the Republicans are doing, our top priority is going to be the health and safety of the people of Milwaukee,” Biden told WFRV affiliate WDJT.

Multiple Wisconsin police departments have withdrawn on assisting Milwaukee Police at the DNC. The departments say the decision is due to concerns over actions by Milwaukee’s Common Council and Fire and Police Commission (FPC).

