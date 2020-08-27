Wisconsin law enforcement call for Gov., Lt. Gov. to ‘refrain from making statements’ about Kenosha shooting

Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, right, says he told told Republican lawmakers during a private meeting that he will push for Medicaid expansion, but won’t propose eliminating the state’s economic development agency, on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Standing at left is Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)

KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin law enforcement officals are asking the state’s governor and lieutenant governor to “refrain from making statements” about the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

In a letter sent to Governor Tony Evers and Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes, the Wisconsin Police Executive Group, Wisconsin Chiefs of Police Association, and the Wisconsin’s Sheriff’s and Deputy Sheriff’s Association, law enforcement say:

“Previous remarks and statements made by each of you are premature, judgmental, inflammatory and only add to the anger and divisiveness of an already dangerous situation. A continued pattern of statements and press releases based on opinion and unsubstantiated claims puts people’s lives at risk. These are not peaceful protests. There have already been two deaths and many injuries.”

Authorities announced on Wednesday that a white 17-year-old male from Illinois had been arrested after two people were shot to death during protests in Kenosha.

The letter continues, saying:

“Continued remarks like those already made by each of you have also put the lives of Law Enforcement Officers, National Guardsman and the public at risk.”

Law enforcement leaders are also asking that Gov. Evers and Lt. Gov. Barnes “call for an end to these riots and a stop to the violence.”

Gov. Evers has already called for National Guardsmen to assist law enforcement in Kenosha amid ongoing protests.

Protests have broken out in Kenosha since the Sunday shooting of Blake by Officer Rusten Sheskey, a seven-year veteran with the Kenosha Police Department.

Gov. Evers and Lt. Gov. Barnes issued statements earlier in the week during a live broadcast.

“I have said all along that although we must offer our empathy, equally important is our action,” the Democratic governor said. “In the coming days, we will demand just that of elected officials in our state who have failed to recognize the racism in our state and our country for far too long.”

