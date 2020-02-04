Wisconsin lawmaker proposes new legislation to raise state’s minimum wage to $15

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin lawmaker has proposed new legislation to raise the state’s minimum wage to $15.

Rep. Melissa Sargent (D-Madison) released the following statement Tuesday, saying this proposal “would increase the state minimum wage for our hardworking friends and neighbors to $15 per hour over a five-year period. After this five-year period, the state would be required to adjust the minimum wage annually to inflation, ensuring that a continued living wage is established for workers across the state.”

According to Rep. Sargent’s bill, the first increase would move the minimum wage to $8.50. One year after the bill goes into effect, the minimum wage would move up to $10. After two years, $11.50; after three, $13; after four, $14; and after five, $15.

The statement goes on to say that Wisconsinites “believe that when we work hard and play by the rules, we should all have a fighting chance, and that we each do better when we all do better. We believe our economy should work for all of us, not just the top 1 percent, and that our communities are stronger when we’re independent of the government, not dependent upon it.”

According to Rep. Sargent, one in four Wisconsin workers have poverty-wage jobs.

Nationally, the minimum wage has not increased since 2009.

“Wisconsin workers deserve comprehensive reform that puts working people first.”

