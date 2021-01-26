Wisconsin lawmakers to vote on repealing mask mandate

A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared masks or face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state as local officials across the state say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Senate plans to vote on repealing Gov. Tony Evers’ statewide mask mandate, while it remains unclear whether the Assembly would follow suit as required to undo the order.

A joint resolution co-sponsored by 29 Republicans in the Legislature was up for approval in the Senate on Tuesday.

Assembly Republican leaders have not yet said whether the resolution repealing the mask order will get a vote in that chamber.

It must pass both the Senate and Assembly in order to repeal Evers’ public health emergency and the mask mandate which is slated to run until March 20.