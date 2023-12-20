MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to spend 1 year in prison for ordering an Indonesian photographer to make a video featuring a monkey being physically abused in specific, violent ways.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, agents from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the FBI learned that Kenneth Herrera, 40, of Soldier’s Grove, sent $100 to an international videographer in exchange for the creation of a video of a monkey being abused.

Authorities said Herrera sent detailed instructions to the videographer, asking that the monkey be treated with specific abuse — with tools including pliers and a hammer — in December 2021. The videographer complied with his requests and sent the video to Herrera via an encrypted messaging application.

Herrera, a hospital pharmacist with a doctorate in pharmacy, was charged with violating the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act (PACT Act). In addition to his 1-year sentence, Herrera was fined $5,000.

The PACT Act makes it illegal to create or distribute “animal crushing” videos to be sold or distributed internationally or between states. Animal crushing includes burning, suffocating, impaling, or causing serious bodily injury to animals.

“Video recordings of animal torture are cruel, inhumane, and illegal,” said U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea. “Evidence shows that animal torture can be a precursor to other violent crimes. Our office will work with law enforcement, domestically and internationally, to investigate and prosecute all crimes of this nature.”