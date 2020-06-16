Wisconsin man seen wearing KKK hood and robe while walking dog

VILLAS COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — On Friday, a man in Villas County was seen wearing a KKK shirt and hood while waiving at cars and drinking a beer. The Villas County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call on the suspicious activity in the town of Conover around 9 p.m. Two other calls were also made about the incident.

A deputy responded and identified the man standing in his driveway. Officials say the man was not creating a traffic hazard, despite rumors circulating on social media.

Since there was no crime or violation was committed, the officers could take any enforcement. However, the sheriff office reiterated that it does not condone the man’s behavior or actions.

The KKK is classified as a hate group by the Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center.

