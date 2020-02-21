Wisconsin nurse sentenced to 13 years in prison for abusing nine infants, leaving them with broken ribs, legs

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A nurse convicted of injuring nine infants at a Wisconsin hospital has been sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Christopher Kaphaem pleaded guilty in September to 19 felony counts, including child abuse. Injuries ranged from bruises to broken bones and occurred between March 2017 and February 2018.

The babies were in the newborn intensive care unit at UnityPoint Health-Meriter hospital in Madison.

The State Journal reports the last child injured had multiple broken bones, including a fractured skull.

Kaphaem told parents attending Thursday’s sentencing that he felt shame for what he did. Kaphaem earlier told investigators he didn’t remember harming the children.

