KENOSHA, Wis. (Storyful) — An off-duty police officer working as a school security guard has resigned, the Kenosha Unified School District said, as video showed a 12-year-old girl being knelt on to restrain her after a lunchroom fight.

The Kenosha Unified School District released security camera footage from the cafeteria of Lincoln Middle School, which shows the 12-year-old being knelt on.

The guard involved in the incident, named in local reports as Shawn Guetschow, resigned from his role effective Tuesday, March 15, the school district said.

“As it appears that this incident may lead to litigation, the district will provide no further details at this time,” the chief communications officer for school district, Tanya Ruder, said.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Jerrel Perez, the girl’s father, had called on the school to release the footage. Perez has called for criminal charges to be brought, the paper said.



Credit: Kenosha Unified School District via Storyful