Wisconsin Republicans ‘stand ready’ to kill mask requirement

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The GOP Senate leader says Wisconsin Senate Republicans “stand ready” to strike down the statewide mask mandate that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers announced on Thursday.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald stopped short Friday of promising that the Senate would vote to kill the order, which is slated to take effect on Saturday. He also did not indicate when the Senate might convene.

State law gives the Legislature authority to revoke a governor’s emergency order.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Thursday he expected the order to face a legal challenge, but didn’t raise the possibility of the Legislature taking action.

