SURING, Wis. (WTVO) — The superintendent of a Wisconsin school district has been charged after six students were forced to strip to their underwear during a vape search.

According to WBAY, the superintendent of the Suring School District took the children into a bathroom in the nurse’s office and told them to remove their clothes while she stood in the doorway.

“Once the children removed their clothing, any opportunity they had to escape would have subjected them to further shame and embarrassment,” District Attorney Edward Burke, Jr. wrote in a news release announcing the charges Monday.

He is charging Superintendent Kelly Casper with six counts of false imprisonment.

“One of these students had given them their e-cigarette, they still went through with strip searches down to their underwear and bra,” said Madison civil rights lawyer Jeff Olson. “I think that’s bound to be a highly traumatic experience for young teenage girls.”

Olson has been hired by some of the parents to file a civil suit against the school.