Wisconsin Supreme Court turns away challenge of indoor gathering ban

MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has declined a challenge of Dane County’s ban on indoor gatherings intended to slow the spread of COVID-19.

In a 3 to 4 vote, the high court rejected the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty’s request to bypass the lower courts and take up its case.

The county has since relaxed restrictions on all private indoor gatherings.

The lawsuit contended that the County and the City of Madison unlawfully handed over their lawmaking authority to the City-County Health Department.

MORE HEADLINES: