Wisconsin teacher dies of COVID-19

SUAMICO, Wis. (AP) — A high school teacher in the Howard-Suamico School District has died after being hospitalized for COVID-19.

School district officials sent a letter to its students’ families notifying them that Heidi Hussli had died Thursday.

The letter said the Bay Port High School German teacher was hospitalized briefly before her death. The 47-year-old Hussli was a native of Beaver Dam and taught German at Bay Port for 16 years. Hussli is survived by her husband and son.

As of Thursday, Bay Port was reporting nine positive cases of COVID-19, eight involving students.

