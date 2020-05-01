Wisconsin woman charged after son’s body found in her car

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin woman has been charged after the body of her young son was found in March in a duffel bag in her car apparently months after he died.

Twenty-five-year-old Sagal Hussein, of Howard, faces nine counts, including chronic neglect of a child causing death, hiding the corpse of a child and obstruction of an officer.

The investigation into 5-year-old Josias Marquez’s whereabouts began in January. Hussein told authorities he was with his father out of state, but they could not confirm that.

After Hussein’s arrest, investigators found the boy’s decomposed body in the cargo area of her vehicle.

WLUK-TV reports an autopsy found he was severely malnourished.

