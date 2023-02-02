MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WTVO) — Authorities said a Milwaukee woman did not have a valid license when she was driving a stolen car that crashed, killing a 13-month-old boy who was in the rear seat.

Antwineesha Burse, 31, faces a charge of knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, causing death.

Zarion Robinson’s mother told police her son was in the unlocked car late Friday when she went back inside her home to get something. While she was inside, someone drove away in the car with the boy still in the rear seat, according to a medical examiner’s report.

A few minutes later the car struck a minivan.

Paramedics found Zarion crying and still partly strapped in his car seat which had overturned and was facing down on the rear seat’s floor, the report said.

The boy later was pronounced dead at a hospital. Burse was injured and hospitalized.

Prosecutors later said Burse had never been issued a driver’s license.

The occupants of the minivan ran away after the crash.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.