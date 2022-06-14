A woman in the Milwaukee area had fun paddling her kayak on local streets after severe storms flooded the region on Monday, June 13.

Video posted on Twitter by Christina Brodeur showed her kayaking through floodwater in Cudahy, Wisconsin, as nearby cars tried to navigate roads.

Local news noted that 45,000 energy customers lost power in the aftermath of Monday’s storms.

The City of Milwaukee issued a Heat Health Advisory for Tuesday and Wednesday, as the NWS forecast “dangerously hot conditions expected with heat index values between 105 to 110 degrees.”

Credit: @CrissieeTina via Storyful