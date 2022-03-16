NEW YORK CITY (WTVO) — A woman in New York City is accused of luring and torturing a man she met on Instagram, then kidnapping him for a $100,000 ransom.

According to NBC News, Valerie Rosario, 21, “lured” the 24-year-old victim to her Bronx apartment on February 7th, where two armed men confronted him.

The suspects then hit the victim with a gun, undressed him and put him in a bathtub, poured flammable liquid on him, and lit him on fire, before repeatedly stabbing him with a knife, according to the criminal complaint.

The suspects then called the victim’s brother and demanded $100,000 for his release.

Police said the victim was then driven to a location in Queens where a detective saw one of the suspects, Javier Vargas, 24, with a knife and arrested him on charges of robbery, assault, kidnapping, and unlawful imprisonment.

Authorities said the victim was found in the back of the van wrapped in a blanket, with his nose and mouth covered with tape.

Police said he was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Rosario and Michael Candelario were arrested on Wednesday. Each were charged with attempted murder, robbery, assault, kidnapping, and unlawful imprisonment.