Woman arrested after trying to buy child for $500K at Walmart

CROCKETT, Texas (WTVO) — A Texas woman was arrested after reportedly trying to buy another woman’s child at a Walmart store, according to police.

According to NBC News, Rebecca Lanette Taylor, 49, approached a woman in the self-checkout section of a Walmart in Crockett on January 13th.

The Crockett Police Department said the woman had her baby in a car seat and her one-year-old son in a shopping cart. Taylor allegedly remarked on her son’s blue eyes and blonde hair and asked “how much she could purchase him for.”

According to court records, the mom “tried to laugh this comment off, thinking Taylor was joking. Taylor told her that she had $250,000 in the car and she would pay that much for him.”

“Taylor said that he was the perfect fit and she had been wanting to buy a baby for a long time now,” police said in an affidavit.

Police further said that there was another woman with Taylor, who asked for the child’s name. Although the mother did not tell them his name, she said they suddenly began “calling him by his name.”

The mother reportedly waited until the two women left the store before going to her car. When she did, Taylor reportedly began screaming at her, “saying if she wouldn’t take $250,000 for him, then she would give $500,000 because she wanted him and she was going to take him.”

The mom put her children in her car while Taylor continued saying she wanted to buy the child, but eventually she got into a black SUV and left.

According to police, surveillance footage from the store matched the mother’s description of events.

Officers were dispatched to Taylor’s home to question her about the incident, but one reported that Taylor “told me that she doesn’t like thieves, then she stated I could speak with her attorney and to get off her ‘precipice.’ She slammed the door shut.”

Taylor was arrested and charged with sale or purchase of a child.

She was released from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office on a $50,000 bond.