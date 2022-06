TYLER, Texas. (WTVO) — A woman has been charged with abuse of a corpse after spitting on a dead man’s body at a funeral home during a visitation.

According to KLTV, Laurie Lynn Hinds, 51, is accused of walking into the funeral home on November 28th, approaching the open casket, and spitting on the corpse.

A witness said she had animosity toward the family of the person in the casket, according to the arrest report.

She was arrested on June 5th. Abuse of a Corpse is a felony offense in Texas.