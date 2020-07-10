Woman, child seriously injured by fireworks in Chicago

FILE – In this July 4, 2018, file photo, fireworks explode over Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument and U.S. Capitol, along the National Mall in Washington, during the Fourth of July celebration. Independence Day is just over three weeks away, and nobody in Washington seems to know exactly what the July 4 celebrations in the nation’s capital will look like. President Donald Trump has stated he wants to reshape the annual event into a “Salute to America” that would feature Trump himself speaking from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

CHICAGO (AP) – A 26-year-old woman and a 6-year-old child have been seriously injured by exploding fireworks in Chicago amid a sharp rise in complaints about the pyrotechnic devices, according to fire department officials.

WLS-TV reported Friday that the incident occurred the day before on Chicago’s South Side. Both the woman and the child were taken to a nearby hospital Friday night and were listed in serious condition, the report said. Other details weren’t immediately available.

In a previous report, the TV station cited Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications as saying there have been around 7,000 calls complaining about fireworks in the city from Jan. 1 to the end of June. During the same period last year, there were only around 850 such complaints.

Some Illinois residents travel across the border to buy fireworks in neighboring states where they are legal.

