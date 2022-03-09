FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WTVO) — Alyssa Shepherd, the woman convicted of hitting and killing three children at an Indiana bus stop in 2018, has been released from prison after serving a little more than half of her 4-year sentence.

Shepherd was released six months ahead of schedule on Wednesday, according to WXIN.

She had been sentenced to four years in prison after being convicted of reckless homicide, criminal recklessness, and passing a school bus causing injury.

The crash occurred on Oct. 30, 2018, and killed 9-year-old Alivia Stahl and twin 6-year-old brothers Mason and Xzavier Ingle. A fourth child, Maverick Lowe, was seriously injured but survived, and underwent more than 20 surgeries.

The bus had its lights activated and stop arm extended at the time of the crash. Shepherd told police she saw something with lights but didn’t recognize it was a school bus.

Shepherd was eligible to be released in December of 2021, but a judge ruled against it.