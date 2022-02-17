KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WTVO) — A 35-year-old woman has been charged with murder after she allegedly decapitated both her 6-year-old son and the family dog Tuesday night.

According to The Kansas City Star, Kansas City Police received a call from Tasha Haefs who said she was afraid the Devil was trying to harm her. Officials said she denied having a mental illness and hung up the phone.

Officers were sent to her home in the 7300 block of Indiana Avenue and found blood on the front steps and the child’s severed head near the entrance.

Although they could hear a woman singing inside, no one answered the door, so officers forced their way inside.

Officers reported that Haefs had blood on her legs and feet. They also found a decapitated dog in the basement, police said.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said Haefs admitted to detectives that she had killed her child.

Haefs has been charged with First-Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action and is being held without bond.

“We don’t yet know why an elementary school-aged child was killed this morning, but we understand the pain a family, school, and community are facing,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a tweet Wednesday morning. “May we see that the assailants are swiftly brought to justice and may we resolve to avoid more preventable tragedies like this.”