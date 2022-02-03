Woman ‘gang raped’ seconds after logging on to VR Metaverse

The metaverse will be upon us even quicker than we think, if Big Tech’s current plans are any indication. (Getty Images)

(WTVO) — A woman said she was virtually sexually assaulted in the Metaverse and the technology made it feel like real life.

According to Medium, Nina Jane Patel, who is the vice president of research for a rival company, said she was “virtually gang raped” by a group of “men,” within 60 seconds of logging into a virtual reality world called “Horizon Worlds,” which is owned by Meta (formerly Facebook.)

In her account, Patel said “3-4 male avatars, with male voices, essentially, but virtually gang-raped my avatar and took photos—as I tried to get away they yelled—’don’t pretend you didn’t love it’ and ‘go rub yourself off to the photo.'”

“A horrible experience that happened so fast and before I could even think about putting the safety barrier in place. I froze,” she said.

According to the Daily Star, Horizon Worlds does have a feature that allows users to activate a protective bubble around them, called a “Safe Zone,” which prohibits other users from interacting with them.

Patel said, “Virtual reality has essentially been designed so the mind and body can’t differentiate virtual/digital experiences from real. In some capacity, my physiological and psychological response was as though it happened in reality.”

A spokesperson for Meta told the Star, “We will continue to make improvements as we learn more about how people interact in these spaces, especially when it comes to helping people report things easily and reliably.”

Shares in Facebook parent company Meta are in the midst of their worst day ever Thursday after the social media giant reported a rare decline in profit due to a sharp increase in expenses as it invests heavily in its transformation into a virtual reality-based company.

Meta’s shares fell more than 23% to $246.76 in early trading Thursday, lopping off more than $200 million of the company’s overall value, known as its market capitalization. A drop that big would be the largest ever for a company on a single day. Facebook’s market cap dropped $120 billion on July 26, 2018.

The Menlo Park, California, based company said Wednesday that profit declined 8% to $10.29 billion in the final three months of 2021. Revenue rose to 20% to $33.67 billion.

The decline could partly be tied to Meta’s spending on its Reality Labs segment — which includes its virtual reality headsets and augmented reality technology. Meta invested more than $10 billion in the segment in 2021.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.