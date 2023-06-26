Police in Rhode Island have arrested a man after he admitted to using a drone (not pictured) to peer into a woman’s bathroom. (Getty Images)

CRANSTON, R.I. (WTVO) — A convicted sex offender is now facing charges of video voyeurism after a woman allegedly caught him using a drone to spy on her while she was preparing to take a shower.

According to the Cranston Police Department, police were called to a home on Midland Road around 11 p.m. on June 21st.

A 32-year-old woman told officers she had returned home and was preparing to take a shower when she heard a buzzing noise outside her window. Thinking it had something to do with her pool, she went out in her backyard and found a drone hovering outside the bathroom window, according to a press release.

The woman said when she approached the drone it began to fly away but hit a tree branch and fell to the ground. She then grabbed it and submerged it in her pool to disable it.

As reported by The Smoking Gun, police were able to track the drone to Christopher Jones, 49. Officers said Jones is a convicted sex offender. He also admitted to police that he was the operator of the drone, police said.

Jones was charged with Video Voyeurism, a felony.