NEW ORLEANS, La. (WTVO) — A woman has been arrested after stabbing her two children and then sending their father live video messages of the aftermath of the crime.

According to NOLA, Jenee Pedesclaux, 31, used Facetime to message the father three times, once after stabbing the couple’s 2-year-old son, and again after wounding their 4-year-old daughter, showing the girl “gasping for air” on the bed, court documents said.

Authorities said the girl died at a hospital on Sunday at 1:40 p.m. after undergoing several procedures to try and save her life. The coroner said she died of hemorrhagic shock due to a laceration of the neck down to her spine, a damaged trachea, and cuts to the upper chest and shoulders.

The boy remains intubated and is awaiting surgery to determine if his trachea is healing correctly.

After the stabbings, Pedesclaux allegedly tried to kill herself with the knife, inflicting a superficial cut to her collar bone, according to court documents.

Police were called to the home, in the 3100 block of Law Street, around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday after the father, Jermaine Roberts, said he had received threatening calls from Pedesclaux, telling him he had damaged his vehicle and that she was going to kill herself and the children.

“We gone. It’s over with,” she reportedly told Roberts when he arrived at the house.

She also broadcast herself live on social media, saying, “I’m done; my children is dead! I’m done, I’m done, and it’s all Jermaine fault! It’s always Jermaine fault! I’m done! I’m killing myself!”

Police said Roberts broke a window to get inside the house and was able to summon help.

Pedesclaux was in a child custody dispute with Roberts since April, according to court records. Her family had citied a history of mental health issues and she tested positive for benzodiazepine, cocaine, and cannabis after smashing a windshield of a 2014 Jaguar that belonged to Robert’s girlfriend, in March.

She is set for a hearing on Thursday.