A woman survived with only minor injuries after crane broke off a boom truck and collapsed onto her vehicle in the Bronx on Tuesday morning, September 20, according to local media in New York City.

Responders pulled the woman from the crushed vehicle on Bedford Park Boulevard shortly after 10:30 am, reports said She had sustained a hand injury and was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital for treatment, ABC7 reported.

Credit: @JoseJayra1994 via Storyful