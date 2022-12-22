SAN DIEGO, Calif. (WTVO) — A woman in California was convicted of murder this week after she killed her stepfather when she found nude photos of herself on his computer.

According to NBC News, Jade Sasha Janks, 39, reportedly killed Thomas Merriman, 64, on December 31st, 2020.

Prosecutors said Janks drugged Merriman and then smothered him with a plastic bag. A text message she sent to an acquaintance was shown in court, which read: “I just dosed the hell out of him. topping for whiskey then at Dixieland to stall. LMK.”

Janks testified that Merriman was heavily intoxicated after being discharged from a hospital. She told the jury that she was unable to move him into the house on her own, and left him in her car to sleep it off. She said she found him dead the next day.

Initially, Merriman’s death was ruled as an overdose of prescription sleep medication. His body was found underneath a pile of trash in his driveway on January 2nd, 2021.

Merriman was the co-founder of Encinitas Butterfly Farms, a non-profit organization that studies native butterflies.

Prosecutor Jorge Del Portillo said Janks was cleaning his apartment while he was in the hospital and found the photos on his computer, which were consensually taken by her then-boyfriend years earlier, and then came up with a plan to drug her stepfather.

Her plan originally involved having another man strangle Merriman after she administered the medication, but he was unable to come out to her home in Solana Beach on the day of the murder, prosecutors said. He sent a friend, who did not want to get involved, so Janks committed the murder herself, Del Portillo told the jury.

She now faces 25-years to life in prison.