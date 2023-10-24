ATLANTA (AP) — A homeowner is mulling the next step after a company mistakenly demolished a home she owned in southwest Atlanta.

Susan Hodgson said in an interview Saturday with The Associated Press that she found a pile of rubble where her longtime family property used to be when she returned from vacation last month.

Hodgson says she’s in shock and furious.

Hodgson asked a relative to check out the situation after a neighbor confirmed she hadn’t hired anyone to tear down the home.

Hodgson says a person in charge admitted he was at the wrong address. Hodgson says she hasn’t heard anything from the company responsible.

The company said in a statement to WAGA-TV that it is investigating and working to resolve the mishap.