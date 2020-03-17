Woman shares news of engagement at grandfather’s window

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WTVO) — A photo of a woman sharing news of her engagement with her grandfather through a window at his retirement home shows a heartfelt moment during the COVID-19 outbreak.

With many elderly persons being the most vulnerable, many nursing homes are limiting access from the public in order to keep them safe.

Carly Boyd got engaged over the weekend and was able to share the news with her grandfather at the Premier Living and Rehab Center in Lake Waccamaw on Monday.

The photo, taken by facility administrator Gennie Parnell, was shared on Facebook.

According to WCMA, Boyd is studying to become a Registered Nurse at Southeastern Community College. This weekend, Trevor Sellers, who is a contractor with the Department of Transportation, asked her to marry him.

“Coronavirus didn’t stop this granddaughter and grandfather from sharing this happy moment,” wrote Community Activity Coordinator April Bass.

