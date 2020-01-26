Woman shoots 3 Illinois State Troopers, killing 1, before turning gun on herself

LISLE, Ill. (WGN) — Police are still determining what led to a triple shooting and suicide inside a Lisle cigar lounge Friday night that ended with the death of a former ISP trooper.

Lisle police responded to a call of a shooting at Humidor Cigar Lounge at the 1600 block of Odgen Avenue just after 10 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the 51-year-old woman, identified as Lisa McMullan, dead and three men injured.

One of the men, identified as 51-year-old Gregory Rieves, died at the hospital. He was a retired state trooper who worked on the force for 25 years.

Police said surveillance video shows a group of people watching a big screen TV inside a media room at the bar. The woman, who was sitting behind the group then stands up, pulls out a gun and shoots the 51-year-old trooper in the head. She then shoots the other two men before fatally shooting herself in the head.

On Saturday night, police released more information about the shooter, Lisa McMullan.

Police said McMullan has no known criminal history and no known contact with the Lisle Police Department.

McMullan and Reeves reportedly attended Proviso East High School together during the 1980s. Police have classified their relationship as acquaintances and are working to determine if they were more than that.

Police said Rieves and McMullan have been known to frequent the Humidor of Lisle at the same time.

McMullan possessed a valid FOID and CCL through Illinois State Police.

The two surviving victims

The two other officers who were injured are recovering at Edward Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital. One of them is 55-year-old Lloyd Graham, a retired officer. He was hospitalized and was stabilized.

The other, 48-year-old Kaiton Bullock, was off-duty at the time of the shooting. He is a 22-year veteran of the force. Both remain in serious but stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

