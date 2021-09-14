Woman shoots, kills suspected Peeping Tom outside her bedroom window

HOUSTON, Texas (WTVO) — A Houston woman shot and killed a man accused of being a “peeping Tom” outside her home on Friday.

According to Houston Police, officers were called to the 8900 block of Irving Boulevard shortly after 11 p.m. on September 10th.

Police said the woman saw the man looking through her bedroom window, grabbed a rifle and shot through the wall several times, KHOU reported.

Authorities said the man was struck at least once and was able to walk several feet before collapsing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there didn’t appear to be a relationship between the man and the woman, and she is said to be cooperating with investigators.

Officials said no decision has been made as to whether charges should be filed.