COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (WTVO) — A 31-year-old woman who had sex with a 13-year-old boy and later had his baby will not face jail time under a plea deal.

According to KKTV, Andrea Serrano, of Fountain, Colorado, avoided sexual assault charges stemming from her 2022 arrest by accepting the plea, which will require her to register as a sex offender for life.

Under the terms of the deal, a judge could sentence her to life on sex offender-supervised probation, but she will not face additional jail time.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim viewed Serrano as a “mother figure,” the Colorado Gazette reported. On Thursday, she entered a plea that changed her initial two charges, for sexual assault against a child and sexual assault against a child under the age of 15, to the lesser charge of incest.

The mother of the victim spoke in court, saying, “She sexually assaulted my 13-year-old son. She introduced him to drugs, she needs to be in jail. It’s a double standard. If she was a man, and my son was a girl she would be behind bars right now.”

The boy’s family is planning to ask the court to grant the 13-year-old custody of the infant. Currently, Serrano has custody of the child. The judge said the matter would need to be resolved by the Department of Human Services.

Serrano is currently out on bond and is due back in court for her sentencing hearing.