(WTVO) — A woman from Kentucky got a lot more than she bargained for in a White Elephant gift exchange.

Lori Janes won $175,000 from a scratch-off that she won at her office’s holiday party. She said that a co-worker stole a $25 T.J. Maxx gift card from her, so she took the $25 in scratch-off tickets from someone else.

She hit the jackpot, winning the lotto’s top prize.