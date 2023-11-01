DOVER, Fla. (WTVO) — A Florida woman attacked at knifepoint during an argument last week was saved by the her dog, with both sustaining stab wounds.

The incident occurred on Thursday, October 26, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the woman was in her parked vehicle and engaged in a verbal argument with a man.

The man, identified as Joshua Mueller, 40, allegedly shattered the front driver’s side window before going inside a nearby residence to grab a large kitchen knife.

Mueller allegedly confronted the woman and slashed at her arms several times. During the attack, the woman’s dog came to her defense. Mueller allegedly stabbed the dog’s face and chest area. He was arrested without incident and gave a full confession, according to detectives.

Both the woman and her dog are recovering from the incident, according to Law and Crime.

Mueller is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals with a weapon and aggravated battery with a weapon – great bodily harm.