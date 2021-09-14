Worker shortage could affect Holiday shopping season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Businesses are starting to increase their staffing for the holiday season, and the ongoing worker shortage across the country is expected to complicate the process.

Companies are having to get creative to entice good applicants. Amazon announced on Tuesday that it is hiring 125,000 new people for transportation and fulfillment positions. It boosted the average starting wage to $18 an hour, and some locations are also offering an up to $3,000 signing bonus.

“Right now, because of the challenges in the economy, companies are doing things like hiring attendants bonuses,” said Jon Nichlas, a job recruiter. “There has been a huge percentage of our customers that have gotten pay raises even in the last six months.”

Many companies are also hiring people without experience in the industry.