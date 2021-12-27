Workers install Times Square Ball

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WTVO) — Preparations were underway in Times Square for the traditional New Year’s Eve ball drop.

Workers installed 192 new, sparkling Waterford crystal triangles into the massive ball. This year’s design features the “Gift of Wisdom,” represented by a central wheel with wedge cut petals of knowledge.

Celebrations will be scaled back in Times Square due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, but millions of people wills till be watching worldwide as the New Year’s Eve ball begins its decent at 11:59 p.m. Friday.