World’s largest pork producer shuts down plant, warns of meat shortages during outbreak

SIOUX Falls, S.D. (ABC) –Smithfield Foods will close for three days, starting on April 11th, in order to take actions that they say will protect 3,700 employees amid COVID-19 concerns.

Mayor Paul TenHaken addressed concerns and spoke about the efforts being taken at this facility.



“Our top priority continues to be public health and minimizing the spread of this virus,” TenHaken said. “Which is why we’re taking the work we’re doing with Springfield and the conversation we’re having with them very seriously.”

According to a statement released by the company, the closure will allow time for rigorous deep cleaning and sanitation efforts. Additional barriers will also be installed to help with social distancing among employees. Smithfield employees will be paid during the closure.



The company says they are not shutting down because they are considered an essential business by the federal government.

“I don’t think people realize as one of the largest pork producing plants in the country, what shutting down a plant like Smithfield does to the food chain in this country,” TenHaken said.The Sioux falls plant alone supplies nearly 130 million servings of food to Americans per week.



A forced closure could also negatively impact employers.

“There are a lot of housing and income challenges that would create in our community right now,” TenHaken said. “So the best approach we can take is working hand and glove with Smithfield, with the State Department of Health.”

TenHaken believes the biggest challenge with spread is not happening at the plant but happening when employees leave work.

“We have communication issues we need to continue to work on and mitigation that needs to happen in the homes of those employees I think particular importance is going to be our Hispanic and Nepali communities,” TenHaken said. “Those are two of the largest immigrant populations we have in the city and they are being hit the hardest with Smithfield.”



Smithfield Foods wants people to know there shouldn’t be any concerns over the safety of their food. According to the FDA, there is currently no evidence of food or food packaging being associated with the transmission of COVID-19.

