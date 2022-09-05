(WTVO) — Privacy is a big concern for many social media users, so some Instagram users were worried when a rumor spread about the app allowing other to find their exact location. While it is not true, phones can still track a person’s location.

iPhone users can go into their privacy settings, find the Instagram tab and select whether they would like to allow the app to access their general location sometimes, or not at all.

Instagram said that they never share a user’s exact location, but popular social media apps can use location services to curate targeted advertisements.

“There is a lot of information that we are freely giving up in our posts, and if we want to protect our privacy, or we want to limit the amount of information that is made available on to the social media platforms, or people who are going to be using that information to target advertising on, there are a few things that we can do,” said Marisa Peacock of the University of Illinois College of Media.

Some apps like Uber, Google Maps and food delivery require the user’s location to be about to find them. A person’s phone also stores metadata on things like location every time they take a photo, and that information gets shared when the picture is uploaded to other apps.

Snapchat recently informed Illinois users that they may be entitled to payment from a class action settlement regarding privacy.