(WTVO) — A major trucking company with ties to Rockford is now in bankruptcy court.

“Yellow” trucking filed for bankruptcy and plans to close the business, with 30,000 people being put out of work last month when operations were halted.

The company owns about 12,000 trucks and dozens of freight terminals, one of which is near the Rockford airport.

“Yellow” is known as one of the country’s oldest and largest trucking companies, but it took on debt to pay for a series of mergers. It was not able to handle that debt load.