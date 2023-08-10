FRANKLN COUNTY, Pa. (WTVO) — The president of a Pennsylvania youth baseball league was arrested this week after police say he sexually assaulted two minors between June 2022 and May 2023.

Justin Biser, 44, was charged on Tuesday with statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, among others, according to a Pennsylvania Attorney General press release.

Investigations into Biser’s alleged crimes began on May 17 after police received an anonymous tip stating that Biser was inviting young girls to his home and providing them alcohol, according to WHP.

Biser’s first victim, a 14-year-old girl, reportedly told investigators that Biser, a longtime friend of her father and brothers through baseball, sexually assaulted her on June 17, 2022.

According to police, Biser had given the 14-year-old a ride to her grandmother’s home to pick up a present before taking her to his home, where he gave her alcohol and proceeded to sexually assault her.

Biser then allegedly drove the girl home, followed her inside and watched her undress and shower.

The investigation also revealed Biser sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl in May 2023 after he invited her to sleep at his home following an argument between the girl and her ex-boyfriend.

The 44-year-old reportedly offered the minor alcoholic drinks and started questioning her about her sex life before sexually assaulting her while she slept.

Biser is currently held on $500,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 15.