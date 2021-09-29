YouTube blocks all anti-vaccine content

(WTVO) — YouTube is taking action against high-profile anti-vaccine activists and will block anti-vaccine content.

The new policy will ban videos claiming vaccines are ineffective or dangerous.

Matt Halprin, YouTube’s vice president of global trust and safety, told The Washington Post, “Developing robust policies takes time. We wanted to launch a policy that is comprehensive, enforceable with consistency and adequately addresses the challenge.”

In July, President Joe Biden said social media companies were “killing people” by spreading misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccines.

“Misinformation poses an imminent and insidious threat to our nation’s health,” U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said at the time. “We must confront misinformation as a nation. Lives are depending on it.”

YouTube, Facebook and Twitter have each hired thousands of content moderators and are using image and text recognition algorithms to monitor misinformation.

YouTube said it will still allow users to make claims based on their own personal experiences, and scientific discussion of vaccines’ failures or successes will also be allowed.

“We’ll remove claims that vaccines are dangerous or cause a lot of health effects, that vaccines cause autism, cancer, infertility or contain microchips,” Halprin said.