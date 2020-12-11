Zodiac Killer’s ‘340 Cipher’ cracked by code experts 51 years later

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (WTVO) — A group of experts have reportedly solved the “340 Cipher” sent by the Zodiac Killer to the San Francisco Chronicle 51 years ago, according to KABC.

Code breaker David Oranchak said the cipher reads, “I hope you are having lots of fun in trying to catch me. That wasn’t me on the TV show, which brings up a point about me. I am not afraid of the gas chamber because it will send me to paradise all the sooner, because I now have enough slaves to work for me. Where everyone else has nothing when they reach paradise, so I am not afraid, because I know that my new life is. Life will be an easy one in paradise: death.”

KABC reports that the FBI has confirmed they were aware the cipher was solved by private citizens.

“The Zodiac Killer terrorized multiple communities across Northern California and even though decades have gone by, we continue to seek justice for the victims of these brutal crimes. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, and out of respect for the victims and their families, we will not be providing further comment at this time,” the FBI said.

The Zodiac Killer’s identity has never been discovered.

From December 1968 to October 1969, the killer held the state in the grip of fear, and is thought to be responsible for five murders, including: two teenagers on Lake Herman Road in Benicia; a couple was later shot in July 1969 while parked at Blue Rock Springs Park in Vallejo and one of the victims died; two victims were stabbed at Lake Berryessa in Napa County, California, one died. A San Francisco cab driver was shot and killed in 1969.

