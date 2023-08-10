WASHINGTON (WTVO) — The Native American Guardians Association has threatened an “Anheuser Busch (Bud Light)”-style boycott, demanding the Washington Commanders change the team name back to “Redskins.”

The letter claims the Commanders are in willful denial of U.S. history and the Native American components of the founding of America and the U.S. Constitution.

The petition, called Reclaim The Name: Redskins has amassed 77,000 signatures since Tuesday.

NAGA claims the majority of Native Americans feel disrespected by the name change. The group was established in 1944 and advocates for the recognition of Native American heritage through sports and other public platforms.

“The name ‘Redskins’ carries deep cultural, historical, and emotional significance, honoring the bravery, resilience, and warrior spirit associated with Native American culture. It was never intended as a derogatory or offensive term but as a symbol of respect and admiration. Changing the name abruptly disregards the positive legacy that the Redskins name has built over the years and disorients the passionate fans who have invested their emotions, time, and unwavering support in the team,” the petition reads.

“The name ‘Commanders’ fails to capture the essence, tradition, and historical weight associated with the Redskins. It lacks the uniqueness, emotional connection, and pride that our team’s original name embodies,” it continued.

“At this moment in history, we are formally requesting that the team revitalize its relationship with the American Indian community by (i) changing the name back to ‘The Redskins’ which recognizes America’s original inhabitants and (ii) using the team’s historic name and legacy to encourage Americans to learn about, not cancel, the history of America’s tribes and our role in the founding of this Great Nation,” the letter said.

According to WJLA, NAGA’s President of Global Impact Campaigns, Healy Baumgardner, said the Commanders have ignored requests for meetings with the group.

“We attempted to have an open dialogue with the now Washington Commanders since they made the name change several years ago with no response by them to have a conversation,” she said. “We felt that it was time to apply public pressure.”

“For the Commanders’ owners and leadership to make such a short-sighted decision to cancel the Redskins based on their self-created DEI and ESG feelings without listening to their consumers is not only offensive, it’s pure insanity. How did that work out for Bud Light? Not so well,” Baumgardner added.