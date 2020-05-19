Natty Light giving free beer if you file your taxes

(WTVO) — Natural Light wants to celebrate you filing taxes on your own by giving you free beer.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the deadline to file taxes has been extended to June 15th.

If you file with TaxAct, you can get a free case of Natty Light.

The company says if you upload your TaxAct confirmation to NaturalLight.com, you’ll get a rebate for the free drinks.

