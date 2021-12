DETROIT, Mich. (WTVO) — The NBA has postponed a Tuesday game between the Chicago Bulls and the Detroit Pistons after a COVID outbreak within the team.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Bulls have 10 players in quarantine, including Zach LaVine.

The Thursday Bulls-Raptors game has also been postponed.

The Chicago Blackhawks have also postponed Monday night’s game due to a COVID outbreak among players of the Calgary Flames.