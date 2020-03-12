NBA suspends season after player tests positive for coronavirus

(WCMH) — The NBA announced Wednesday evening that it is suspending the rest of the season following the conclusion of the day’s games.
According to a statement from the league:
NEW YORK, March I1, 2020 — The NBA announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminary tested positive for COVID-19. The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of tonight’s game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. At that time, tonight’s game was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena.
The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.
The test result prompted the cancelation of Wednesday night’s game between the Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder in Oklahoma City.
The player was not in the arena, according to the release.
