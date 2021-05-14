Need help filing taxes before Tax Day? Here are some free services

FILE – This Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 file photo shows part of a 1040 federal tax form printed from the Internal Revenue Service website. On Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s tax rate on a family making $75,000 dollars a year would go from 12% to 25%. A current federal tax rate of 12% applies to families making up to $80,000, or individuals making up to $40,000. That would still apply under Biden, who has vowed publicly not to raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000. (Associated Press)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There are more options in Illinois for people who need help filing taxes before Tax Day on Monday, May 17th.

That help is through several programs: IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, Tax Counseling for the Elderly, and the Ladder Up Virtual Tax Assistance program.

Those are available for people making $57,000 a year or less, people with disabilities, and people over 60.

The AARP Foundation provides tax help to people who are at least 51 years old. Taxes are due April 15th.

Goodwill says it will help residents file their taxes as part of Goodwill’s “Good Taxes” program. To qualify for assistance, individuals or families need to make less than $57,000 a year.

This is the 12th year that Goodwill has offered the free service. Last year, the organization says it helped more than 2,300 people in the Rockford area.

Goodwill’s free tax sites will be hosted at the following locations:

Rockford Goodwill Mission Services Center – 850 N. Church Street, Rockford, IL, on Mondays thru Wednesdays and Fridays – 9am to 4pm

HomeStart Rockford – 803 N. Church St., Rockford, IL on select Tuesdays – 9am to 3pm

HomeStart Freeport – 307 W. Main St., Freeport, IL on select Tuesdays – 9am to 3pm

For more information or to schedule an appointment online, go to http://www.goodwillni.org/good-taxes or call (815) 987-6200.