Needy families can get free food at Loves Park ‘Summer Family Markets’

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — For the fifth year in a row, needy families will get a chance to fill their trunks with free groceries this summer.

The first of three Summer Family Markets was held Wednesday at Wantz Park, at 600 Clifford Ave.

The event is an extension of the City of Rockford’s Summer Meal program.

No registration or documentation is needed to receive the free food: families with children 18 and younger can get pre-packaged boxes of food.

Additional events will be held July 7 from 2 to 4 p.m. and August 11 from 4 to 6 p.m.

“This is just, also, a supplement,” said Rosie Montgomery, of the Northern Illinois Food Bankl. “If anybody needs food for over the weekend, or to really just offer another option for families with kids that aren’t able to get to the pantries every single day, [it’s] just another way we’re getting to food to these homes that have kids that aren’t in school to rely on those school meals during the summer time.”

The Northern Illinois Food Bank, Rockford Park District, and Community Action all host the market.